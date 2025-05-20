Trump blasts Kennedy Center management before his takeover: "Rampant political propaganda"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday lambasted the former leadership of the Kennedy Center, saying the renowned Washington cultural institution's days of "rampant political propaganda" were over since he personally took the reins.

President Donald Trump speaks while hosting a Kennedy Center Board dinner at the White House on May 19, 2025. © REUTERS

"When I said, I'll do this, I hadn't been there," Trump told the new members of the center's board, who gathered at the White House.

"It's the last time I'll take a job without looking at it," he joked before saying "tremendous amounts of money" were spent there over the last 10 years but the building was in "dire shape."

Shortly after returning to office in January, Trump dismissed several longstanding members of the board, after which new members installed the president as chairman in February.

That prompted several key figures, including TV producer Shonda Rhimes and musician Ben Folds, to resign from their leadership positions.

A historically bipartisan-supported institution, the Kennedy Center has never been led by a US president before.

"The building was falling apart. In addition, the programming was out of control with rampant political propaganda, DEI, and inappropriate shows," Trump said before criticizing LGBTQ+ programming.