Trump renews threat to take over Canada: "Really not trolling"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently insisted that he isn't messing around with his intention to make Canada the 51st US state.

During a recent interview, President Donald Trump revealed he is very serious about his interest in making Canada the 51st US state. © Collage: IMAGO / Steinach & Jim WATSON / AFP

During a recent interview with TIME Magazine, Trump was asked if he was "trolling" with his rhetoric, to which he responded, "Actually, no, I'm not."

"I think Canada, what you said that, 'Well, that one, I might be trolling.' But I'm really not trolling," Trump said. "Canada is an interesting case."

The president went on to claim the US loses "$200 to $250 billion a year" to "take care" of Canada.

"We're taking care of their military. We're taking care of every aspect of their lives, and we don't need them to make cars for us... We don't need their lumber. We don't need their energy," he argued.

"We don't need anything from Canada, and I say the only way this thing really works is for Canada to become a state," Trump added.

Trump first randomly touted the idea in January following the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau, his successor Prime Minister Mark Carney, and the majority of Canadian citizens have all fiercely opposed the idea.