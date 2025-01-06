Trump calls for Canada to become 51st state as Trudeau resigns: "What a great nation it would be!"

Washington DC - Donald Trump on Monday marked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation announcement by doubling down on his unlikely proposal that the country should merge with the US.

Donald Trump (r.) marked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation announcement by doubling down on his unlikely proposal that the country should merge with the US. © Collage: Dave Chan / AFP & JOSH EDELSON / AFP

"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State," incoming president Trump posted on social media. "Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned."

"If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them," he continued. "Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"

As slumping polls and internal division took their toll, Trudeau announced that he would leave office as soon as his party chose a new leader.

Trudeau had vowed to retaliate against Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports, which could prove devastating to the Canadian economy.

Monday's post wasn't the first time the Republican floated the 51st state proposal, as he claimed in December that "many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State."

"They would save massively on taxes and military protection," he claimed.