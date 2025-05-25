GOP Sen. Rand Paul rallies Republicans to "stand up" to Trump's spending bill
Washington DC - Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky recently shared some harsh criticism of President Donald Trump and his controversial "big, beautiful bill."
On Sunday, Paul did an interview with Fox News, where he argued the bill, which recently passed in the House last week and is awaiting a vote from the Senate, would be a disaster for the national debt because "the math doesn't add up."
"I think the cuts currently in the bill are wimpy and anemic, but I still would support the bill even with wimpy and anemic cuts if they weren't going to explode the debt," Paul said.
"There's got to be someone left in Washington who thinks debt is wrong and deficits are wrong and wants to go in the other direction."
Paul, who has long described himself as a staunch fiscal conservative, said the bill was "not conservative," and urged others who agree to speak up instead of falling in line with MAGA.
"Somebody has to stand up and yell, 'The emperor has no clothes,'" he said. "Everybody's falling in lockstep on this, pass the 'Big, Beautiful Bill,' don't question anything.
"Conservatives do need to stand up and have their voice heard," he concluded, adding, "if we don't... I really fear the direction the country is going."
Will Senate Republicans support President Trump's "Big, beautiful bill?"
Trump's bill has been receiving harsh criticisms from both sides of the political aisle, as the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicted the bill would boost the incomes of the richest 10%, while making the bottom 10% poorer, through hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts to health care and food stamps.
A handful of Senate Republicans have brought up similar concerns to Paul that the efforts will drive up federal expenditures while cutting programs that are important to their constituents. The pushback opens up the possibility that it may not pass the Senate without some sweeping revisions made beforehand, which the House would have to again approve.
Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin recently told CNN that he believed the bill was "immoral and has to stop" until "the president gets serious about spending reduction and reducing the deficit."
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP