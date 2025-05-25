GOP Sen. Rand Paul rallies Republicans to "stand up" to Trump's spending bill

During a recent interview, Republican Senator Rand Paul (r.) urged conservatives to "stand up" to President Donald Trump's massive spending bill. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Paul did an interview with Fox News, where he argued the bill, which recently passed in the House last week and is awaiting a vote from the Senate, would be a disaster for the national debt because "the math doesn't add up."

"I think the cuts currently in the bill are wimpy and anemic, but I still would support the bill even with wimpy and anemic cuts if they weren't going to explode the debt," Paul said.

"There's got to be someone left in Washington who thinks debt is wrong and deficits are wrong and wants to go in the other direction."

Paul, who has long described himself as a staunch fiscal conservative, said the bill was "not conservative," and urged others who agree to speak up instead of falling in line with MAGA.

"Somebody has to stand up and yell, 'The emperor has no clothes,'" he said. "Everybody's falling in lockstep on this, pass the 'Big, Beautiful Bill,' don't question anything.

"Conservatives do need to stand up and have their voice heard," he concluded, adding, "if we don't... I really fear the direction the country is going."