Trump bashes Rand Paul over opposition to his "big, beautiful" spending bill

Washington DC - President Donald Trump took aim at Kentucky Senator Rand Paul after the Republican criticized his "big, beautiful" spending bill for adding to the national deficit.

"Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas," Trump said in an angry post on Truth Social. "His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can’t stand him. This is a BIG GROWTH BILL!"

Trump's criticism of Paul comes after he voiced concern over the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act (BBB), which is estimated to add trillions to the national deficit, despite numerous promises to reduce government spending.

The bill faced opposition in the House but ended up passing by a small margin. It now faces resistance in the Senate, where members of the Tea Party faction of the GOP are opposing new spending measures.

"I want to see the tax cuts made permanent, but I also want to see the $5 trillion in new debt removed from the bill," Paul said in a post on X. "At least 4 of us in the Senate feel this way."

"One of the things this big and beautiful bill is, is it's a vehicle for increasing spending for the military and for the border. It's about $320 billion in new spending," Paul said on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday.

Trump raged against Paul's continued opposition to the bill and even accused the senator of trying to seek out political advantage for himself.

"Rand Paul has very little understanding of the BBB, especially the tremendous GROWTH that is coming," Trump said.