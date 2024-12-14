Trump is pushing for a huge change to the US Postal Service amid latest financial results

Washington DC - Donald Trump has reportedly been considering privatizing the United States Postal Service (USPS) during his upcoming presidency.

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly been holding discussions about privatizing the United States Postal Service when he takes office. © Collage: NICHOLAS KAMM & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

According to The Washington Post, Trump recently held a meeting with members of his presidential transition team to discuss their views on the idea.

At one point, Trump was informed of the agency's annual financial losses, to which he said the USPS should no longer be subsidized by the government.

While it's unclear how such a big move would be implemented, given that it could disrupt consumer shipping and business supply chains, Trump has been reportedly been speaking extensively with his Secretary of Commerce nominee Howard Lutnick about it.

Workers for the Department of Government Efficiency, a new "waste cutting" agency Trump created to be led by far-right billionaire Elon Musk and former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, have also been having preliminary conversations about privatization.

Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump in 2020, the USPS has been bleeding money, reporting a net loss of $9.5 billion for 2024 and disclosing nearly $80 billion in liabilities for its fiscal year ending on September 30.

Trump has been openly critical of the service, once describing it as a "poorly run mess," and repeatedly insisting Americans could not trust them to deliver mail-in ballot properly during elections.