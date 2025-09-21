Trump issues alarming ultimatum to Venezuela: "The price you will pay will be incalculable"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with drastic consequences if it does not immediately take back some of its nationals imprisoned in the US.

"GET THEM THE HELL OUT OF OUR COUNTRY, RIGHT NOW, OR THE PRICE YOU PAY WILL BE INCALCULABLE!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.

The Republican once again accused the Venezuelan government of forcing what he called "dangerous criminals" into the US.

"We want Venezuela to immediately accept all of the prisoners, and people from mental institutions, which includes the Worst in the World Insane Asylums, that Venezuelan 'Leadership' has forced into the United States of America. Thousands of people have been badly hurt, and even killed, by these 'Monsters'," Trump railed.

There is no evidence of a migrants-driven crime wave in the US, nor of migrants committing crimes at higher rates than US nationals.

In fact, the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University points to data showing that migrants commit fewer offenses than people born in the US.

Tensions between Caracas and Washington have been escalating recently, with Trump's increasingly aggressive and militaristic stance described by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as the "greatest threat" to his country in a century.