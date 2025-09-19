Venezuela accuses US of waging "undeclared war" as Maduro ramps up weapons training

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela on Friday accused the US of waging an "undeclared war" in the Caribbean, where Washington has deployed warships and blown up alleged drug boats in recent weeks.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Thursday that troops will provide residents of low-income neighborhoods with weapons training as tensions with the US escalate. © Federico PARRA / AFP

"It is an undeclared war, and you can already see how people, whether or not they are drug traffickers, have been executed in the Caribbean Sea. Executed without the right to a defense," Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said as he reported on Venezuelan military exercises in response to the US "military threat."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who the US accuses of running a drug cartel, announced late Thursday that troops will provide residents of low-income neighborhoods with weapons training.

Maduro, for whom Washington has issued a $50 million bounty on drug trafficking charges, accuses the Donald Trump administration of planning an invasion in pursuit of regime change.

The troops will "teach all those men and women who enlisted [in Venezuela's civilian militia] how to handle weapons systems," the leftist strongman said on state television.

The biggest US naval deployment in the Caribbean in decades and deadly US strikes on at least two Venezuelan boats supposedly transporting drugs have stoked fears that the US is planning attacks on Venezuelan territory.

The US also sent F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico to support its Caribbean flotilla composed of seven ships and a nuclear-powered submarine.

On Wednesday, Venezuela launched three days of military exercises on its Caribbean island of La Orchila in response to the perceived threat.

La Orchila is close to the area where the US intercepted and held a Venezuelan fishing vessel for eight hours over the weekend.