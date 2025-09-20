Trump posts latest snuff video of boat bombing in international waters

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he had ordered yet another military strike on a boat in international waters, which killed three people he accused without evidence of being drug traffickers.

President Donald Trump again posted footage of a US military strike on a boat in international waters, which he said killed three people. © Collage: Screenshot/Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

In contrast to his reaction after previous attacks in recent weeks, Trump did not say if the strike occurred off the coast of Venezuela, where the US Navy has deployed a small armada in an alarming escalation.

In a Truth Social post, he said only that it occurred in the US Southern Command area of responsibility, which includes Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean.

Without specifying when this new attack happened, Trump claimed without offering any evidence that US intelligence had confirmed the boat was carrying narcotics "along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans."

The post included video of a speed boat in the crosshairs of some kind of weapon, then exploding in flames as it is hit by ordnance.

"The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters. No US Forces were harmed in this strike," Trump wrote.

There is a growing consensus among experts that the US attacks are extrajudicial executions and violations of international law. Drug trafficking itself not a capital offense under US law, and the Trump administration has provided no proof to back up its claims that the boats targeted have actually been trafficking drugs.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has accused the US of pursuing regime change in his country under the guise of an operation to combat drug trafficking.

Trump previously said the United States had "knocked off" three vessels, and killed 14 people as part of its campaign, but his administration has released video of only two attacks.