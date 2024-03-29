Trump ignores gag order and attacks New York judge's daughter in rambling rant

Palm Beach, Florida - Despite having a gag order imposed in his hush money trial, Donald Trump continued taking shots at Judge Juan Merchan and his daughter on social media.

Former President Donald Trump has been attacking the daughter of the judge overseeing his New York hush money trial. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

On Wednesday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to once again criticize Merchan, who is overseeing the trial in which he stands accused of illegally using campaign funds to cover up an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

The ex-president also went after the judge's 34-year-old daughter, accusing her of working with "radical liberals" to take him down.

This time, Trump claimed Merchan's daughter "just posted a picture of me behind bars" on social media, which he argued "makes it completely impossible for me to get a fair trial".

But a spokesperson with the New York Office of Court Administration told The Daily Beast that the account Trump is referring to doesn't actually belong to Merchan's daughter, as she "deleted it approximately a year ago."

"It is not linked to her email address, nor has she posted under that screen name since she deleted the account," the spokesperson explained. "Rather, it represents the reconstitution, last April, and manipulation of an account she long ago abandoned."