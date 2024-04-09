Trump lashes out at Republicans and anti-abortion groups disappointed with stance

On Monday, Donald Trump shared a number of social media posts firing back at Republican critics who have spoken out against his recent abortion stance.

By Rey Harris

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump shared his reaction after his recent statement on abortion rights angered voters and politicians on both sides of the political aisle.

Donald Trump fired back at Republican critics who have spoken out against his stance that abortion rights should be left up to states.  © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

On Monday, Trump aggressively defended his argument that abortion rights should be left up to individual states, as it currently stands.

"By allowing the States to make their decision... we have taken the Abortion Issue largely out of play," he said in one post on Truth Social.

Trump took shots at the Republican Party as a whole, repeatedly arguing that abortion has been a losing issue as Democrats "love this Issue, and they want to keep it going for as long as Republicans will allow them to do so."

He specifically took aim at abortion "hardliners" such as Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, who said she was "deeply disappointed" by Trump's take, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who criticized Trump for not pushing for a federal ban.

"Lindsey, Marjorie, and others fought for years, unsuccessfully, until I came along and got the job done," Trump argued. "Then they were gone, never to be heard from again, until now."

"We cannot let our Country suffer any further damage by losing Elections on an issue that should always have been decided by the States, and now will be!" he added.

