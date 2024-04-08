Trump finally clarifies stance on abortion rights with official announcement

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump said abortion rights should be left up to states to decide as he effectively rejected a national abortion ban after months of mixed signals on one of the 2024 election's most contentious issues.

"My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both," the likely Republican presidential nominee said in a video posted on his Truth Social platform Monday.



"And whatever they decide must be the law of the land, in this case, the law of the state."

His statement came after questions had swirled for weeks over what his stance would be on the issue, fueled by a New York Times article in February that said he had told advisers he liked the idea of a 16-week national abortion ban but was hesitant to address it publicly lest he alienate socially conservative supporters.

The 2022 Supreme Court ruling overturning the constitutional right to abortion left it to states to establish their own laws.

Some have enacted near-total bans while others, like Maryland, passed laws to enshrine abortion rights. Many conservatives hope a national ban could override laws like Maryland's.