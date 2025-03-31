Trump lashes out at "terrorists" who spray-painted his Scottish golf course

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has said anyone involved with causing damage to a Scottish golf course is a "terrorist," adding he hopes they are "treated harshly."

US President Donald Trump's golf courses in the Scottish town of Turnberry was vandalized with red paint at the beginning of March. © via REUTERS

The incident at the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, was reported to police on March 8.

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens, amid widespread outrage over Trump's proposed plan to seize and ethnically cleanse Gaza of Palestinians.

Police Scotland said a 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident, while a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman previously arrested as part of the investigation have since been released pending further probes.

In a post on his Truth Social account on Sunday, Trump said: "I was just informed by Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom, that they caught the terrorists who attacked the beautiful Turnberry, in Scotland.

"They did serious damage, and will hopefully be treated harshly.”

Trump claimed "three people who did this are in prison," adding: "You cannot let things like this attack happen, and I greatly appreciate the work of Prime Minister Starmer, and UK Law Enforcement."

The 33-year-old man is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Trump had a phone call on Sunday evening, in which the two leaders agreed on the need to "keep up the collective pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin.