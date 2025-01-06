Trump launches latest attacks on hush money case judge in late-night social media rant

New York, New York - President-elect Trump went on a late-night social media tirade against the "corrupt" and "totally conflicted" judge behind his hush money case.

President-elect Trump has called the judge handing down his hush money sentencing "corrupt" and a "totally conflicted political hack." © AFP/Brandon Bell/Getty Images

In his characteristically brash style, Trump took to Truth Social late on Sunday night to rant about both Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Referring to Bragg, Trump said that he "never wanted to bring this lawless case against me," before claiming that the judge had been angry about the way that the case had been handled.

Trump is awaiting sentencing in a case in which he was found guilty of making and then hiding hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to hide an alleged affair.

Merchan is set to hand down the criminal sentencing on Friday, less than two weeks before Trump returns to office after his landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election.

"Ultimately, the Biden/Harris DOJ forced Bragg to concoct anything to embarrass TRUMP," Trump raved on Truth Social. "But it was even more so what the CORRUPT and TOTALLY CONFLICTED POLITICAL HACK Judge did, and is doing, on this sham trial."

Trump then went on to criticize a gag order, which is still partially in place, limiting what he can publically say about the case.