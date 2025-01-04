Trump lashes out over hush money case ruling: "So evilly and illegally treated!"
Washington DC - As the judge overseeing his hush money criminal trial prepares to sentence him, President-elect Donald Trump lashed out on social media.
On Saturday morning, Trump shared a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, in which he said he "never falsified business records" as it was a "made up charge by a corrupt judge" doing the bidding of President Joe Biden's administration.
"He created a case where there was none. Keeps a 'gag order' on me so that I can't talk about how crooked he is," Trump wrote of Judge Juan Merchan.
"The Fake News knows all about it, but they refuse to talk. He may be the most conflicted judge in New York State history."
More than 30 minutes later, Trump shared a follow-up post lamenting, "There has never been a President who was so evilly and illegally treated as I."
"Corrupt Democrat judges and prosecutors have gone against a political opponent of a President, ME, at levels of injustice never seen before," he continued.
"Corrupt judges, or judges so blinded by their hatred of me and my political ideology to 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,' are making a mockery of the United States Judicial System, and the World is watching in disgust," Trump added.
Donald Trump to face sentencing ahead of his Inauguration
In May, Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election in order to stop her from revealing an alleged 2006 sexual encounter.
His recent comments come after Judge Merchan scheduled a sentencing hearing for January 10. Trump, the first former president ever convicted of a crime, can appear either in person or virtually for the hearing, which will take place 10 days before he is set to be sworn into office.
In his decision, Judge Merchan did not rule out incarcerating Trump ahead of his inauguration on January 20, but did say he was leaning towards an unconditional discharge.
