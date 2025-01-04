Trump lashes out over hush money case ruling: "So evilly and illegally treated!"

Washington DC - As the judge overseeing his hush money criminal trial prepares to sentence him, President-elect Donald Trump lashed out on social media.

In a series of social media posts, Donald Trump lashed out at the judge overseeing his hush money criminal trial as he prepares to be sentenced. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Saturday morning, Trump shared a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, in which he said he "never falsified business records" as it was a "made up charge by a corrupt judge" doing the bidding of President Joe Biden's administration.

"He created a case where there was none. Keeps a 'gag order' on me so that I can't talk about how crooked he is," Trump wrote of Judge Juan Merchan.

"The Fake News knows all about it, but they refuse to talk. He may be the most conflicted judge in New York State history."

More than 30 minutes later, Trump shared a follow-up post lamenting, "There has never been a President who was so evilly and illegally treated as I."

"Corrupt Democrat judges and prosecutors have gone against a political opponent of a President, ME, at levels of injustice never seen before," he continued.

"Corrupt judges, or judges so blinded by their hatred of me and my political ideology to 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,' are making a mockery of the United States Judicial System, and the World is watching in disgust," Trump added.