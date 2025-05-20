Trump launches shock new unit to crack down on DEI at colleges

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration created the Civil Rights Fraud Initiative (CRFI) to target and crack down on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies in federally funded universities.

President Donald Trump has continued his crackdowns and attacks against diversity with the creation of the Civil Rights Fraud Initiative. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The CRFI is designed to specifically counter antisemitism and DEI policies in universities and colleges that accept federal money, but also attacks the transgender community and what it sees as racism towards white people.

"Many corporations and schools continue to adhere to racist policies and preferences – albeit camouflaged with cosmetic changes that disguise their discriminatory nature," a memo establishing the CRFI alleges.

According to the memo, the new unit will exercise "rigorous enforcement" against those who "defraud" the US through DEI policies.

Universities are "engaging in racist preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities, including through [DEI] programs that assign benefits or burdens on race, ethnicity, or national origin," according to the Department of Justice.

The CRFI will also take action to combat protestors and activists who oppose Israel's ongoing ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza, whom the Trump administration accuses of being "antisemitic."

"Institutions that take federal money only to allow antisemitism and promote divisive DEI policies are putting their access to federal funds at risk," said Attorney General Pam Bondi in a statement.

"This Department of Justice will not tolerate these violations of civil rights – inaction is not an option."

Since taking office, Trump's administration has railed against DEI in the civil service, gutting tens of thousands of jobs and taking an axe to initiatives designed to promote tolerance, equality, and diversity in the federal workforce.