Trump makes Tesla promise in "show of support" for under-fire Musk
Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will buy a "brand new Tesla" to show support for his top campaign donor and far-right billionaire acolyte, Elon Musk.
"To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is 'putting it on the line' in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform just after midnight on Tuesday.
"But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World's great automakers, and Elon's 'baby,' in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for."
He went on to add: "I'm going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American.
"Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???"
Musk's lurch to far-right causes trouble at Tesla
Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has given Musk – who is unelected – unprecedented levels of power to dismantle large swathes of the government as head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
But DOGE's rampage has faced increasing resistance, including lawsuits, court rulings, and some pressure from lawmakers.
And Tesla investors are increasingly worried about boycotts and buyer backlash over Musk's actions and close ties to Trump.
Some owners of Tesla's pioneering electric cars have voiced buyers' remorse over Musk's foray into politics, including his backing of Trump and far-right parties in Europe, and sharing racist conspiracy theories online.
Tesla shares closed down more than 15% on Monday, as uncertainty over Trump's import tariffs and threats have left US financial markets in turmoil.
Cover photo: Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP & REUTERS