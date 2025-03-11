Trump makes Tesla promise in "show of support" for under-fire Musk

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will buy a "brand new Tesla" to show support for his top campaign donor and far-right billionaire acolyte, Elon Musk .

President Donald Trump promised to buy a Tesla car in order to show support to his far-right billionaire ally, Elon Musk. © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP & REUTERS

"To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is 'putting it on the line' in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform just after midnight on Tuesday.

"But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World's great automakers, and Elon's 'baby,' in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for."

He went on to add: "I'm going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American.

"Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???"