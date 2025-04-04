Trump meddles in French politics as he goes on rant after far-right leader's conviction

Washington DC - President Donald Trump meddled in the domestic politics of yet another ally as he attacked the recent court ruling against French far-right politician Marine Le Pen.

US President Donald Trump said the prosecution of French far-right politician Marine Le Pen was a "witch hunt." © Collage: REUTERS

"The Witch Hunt against Marine Le Pen is another example of European Leftists using Lawfare to silence Free Speech, and censor their Political Opponent, this time going so far as to put that Opponent in prison," he wrote on his Truth Social platform late on Thursday.

"It is the same 'playbook' that was used against me by a group of Lunatics and Losers," he added.

A French court on Monday convicted Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally (RN) party and other RN officials of embezzling EU funds. A prison sentence for Le Pen was partially suspended and took immediate effect.

More consequential was the decision that she will not be allowed to run for office for the next five years.

Adding to the critical statements made by his State Department earlier this week, Trump said the case against Le Pen "sounds like a 'bookkeeping' error to me."

He said he does not know her, but that he appreciates "how hard she worked for so many years."

"It is all so bad for France, and the Great French People, no matter what side they are on. FREE MARINE LE PEN!

The verdict would exclude Le Pen from the 2027 presidential election. She was seen as having a strong chance of entering the Élysée Palace.

Le Pen has appealed the verdict, and the Paris Court of Appeals is expected to rule on the matter by summer 2026. Like Le Pen, Trump has portrayed himself for years as a victim of what he says is a supposedly politically motivated judiciary.