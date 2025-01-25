Elon Musk gives German far-right full-throated endorsement: "Best hope for the future"

Musk told a gathering of thousands of AfD supporters in the eastern city of Halle that their party was "the best hope for the future of Germany".

Musk has raised concern from some mainstream leaders who have accused him of interfering in European politics with comments on his social platform X about politicians in countries including Germany and Britain.

He also drew criticism this week for giving a Nazi salute at President Donald Trump's inauguration event.

"The German people are really an ancient nation which goes back thousands of years," he said in Saturday's address.

"I even read Julius Caesar was very impressed [by] the German tribes," he said, urging the supporters to "fight, fight, fight" for their country's future.

He said the AfD wanted "more self-determination for Germany and for the countries in Europe and less from Brussels", a reference to European Union authorities.

Like Donald Trump, the AfD opposes immigration, denies climate change, rails against gender politics, and has declared war on a political establishment and mainstream media it condemns as censorious.

Ahead of Germany's February 23 elections, it is polling at around 20%, a new record for a party that has already shattered a decades-old taboo against the far right in post-war Germany. The mainstream conservative grouping CDU/CSU leads on about 30%.

