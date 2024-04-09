Trump meets with British foreign secretary in "unusual situation"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump met with the UK 's Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Monday at Mar-a-Lago, British officials said, in a move described as "unusual."

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in a surprise stopover on his trip to Washington. © Charly TRIBALLEAU, Daniel LEAL / AFP

"Ahead of his visit to Washington, the Foreign Secretary met former president Trump in Florida," said a UK Foreign Office spokesman on Tuesday.



"It is standard practice for ministers to meet with opposition candidates as part of their routine international engagement," he added.

The Guardian's politics editor, Pippa Crerar, disputed that characterization, calling the meeting an "unusual situation."

Cameron is due in Washington for discussions on Tuesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.