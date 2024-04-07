Zelensky says "Ukraine will lose" war against Russia without more US aid

Volodymyr Zelensky warned Congress that Ukraine "will lose the war" against Russia if the US does not agree to provide more military aid. © OZAN KOSE / AFP

Republicans in Congress have been blocking tens of billions of dollars in military assistance for Kyiv for months.

"It is necessary to specifically tell Congress that if Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war," Zelensky said during a video meeting of Kyiv-organized fundraising platform United24.

Zelensky said it would be "difficult" for Ukraine to "stay" [survive] without the aid.

He said that "if Ukraine loses the war, other states will be attacked."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years.

Kyiv said Sunday that a Russian strike on the town of Gulyaipole in the southern Zaporizhzhia region killed three people.

"Two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own private house, which was hit by a Russian shell," the head of the region, Ivan Fedorov, said on social media.

Officials said another civilian, a woman, was killed in the city of Kupiansk, in the northeastern Kharkiv region that has seen increased attacks in recent months.