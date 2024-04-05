Israel cops to "grave mistakes" and announces firings amid outrage over killing of aid workers

Tel Aviv, Israel - Israel responded to mounting international pressure by admitting a series of "grave mistakes" were made in the drone killing of seven aid workers in Gaza.

World Central Kitchen (WCK), whose workers were killed in Monday night's drone strike, demanded that an independent commission investigate the killings.



Poland said it had demanded a "criminal inquiry" by Israel after what it called the murder of the charity workers, one of whom was Polish.

Israel claimed Friday it had been targeting a "Hamas gunman" in the strike, with its military admitting a series of "grave mistakes" and violations of its own rules of engagement.

A colonel and major have been fired, while reprimands were handed out to other senior officers.

It also announced it would allow "temporary" aid deliveries into famine-threatened northern Gaza, hours after the US warned of a sharp shift in its policy over Israel's war against Hamas.