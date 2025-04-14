Trump melts down over 60 Minutes episode in furious social media tirade

Washington DC - President Donald Trump went on a multi-post Truth Social tirade on Sunday, furiously attacking CBS' 60 Minutes and again calling for the program to be shut down.

In two lengthy posts, Trump called 60 Minutes a "fake" news show, rehashing a grudge that has since spawned a $10-billion lawsuit.

The Republican has accused CBS of misleadingly editing an interview with Kamala Harris, then his rival in the 2024 election.

Sunday's latest episode tipped him over the edge again, this time due to a focus on Ukraine and Greenland, two countries at the heart of Trump's chaotic foreign policy.

"Almost every week, 60 Minutes, which is being sued for Billions of Dollars for the fraud they committed in the 2024 Presidential Election with their Interview of Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, mentions the name 'TRUMP' in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend’s 'BROADCAST' tops them all," the 78-year-old wrote.

"They did not one, but TWO, major stories on 'TRUMP,' one having to do with Ukraine, which I say is a War that would never have happened if the 2020 Election had not been RIGGED, in other words, if I were President and, the other story was having to do with Greenland, casting our Country, as led by me, falsely, inaccurately, and fraudulently," he continued, before calling for the FTC to impose "maximum fines and punishment" on the show.