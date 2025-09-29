Trump melts down over Harris claim that 2024 election was the "closest" in 21st century

Washington DC - President Donald Trump demanded an apology from Kamala Harris over the former Democratic candidate's claim that the 2024 presidential election was the "closest" in the 21st century.

President Donald Trump demanded that Kamala Harris apologize to him for comments she made about the 2024 election. © Collage: AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images & AFP/Mario Tama/Getty Images

"Kamala Harris, who is DUMB AS A ROCK, is going around and using, as a standard part of her Speech on why she lost the Election, that 2024 was the 'closest Presidential Election in the 21st Century,'" Trump wrote in an angry Truth Social post Wednesday.

"Everyone knows this is a lie, and was covered as such by Fox News!" he went on, touting his 312-226 Electoral College win and his popular vote victory, which saw him beat Harris by about 1.5%.

"Bush, as an example, won the Election by 537 Votes, and many other Elections were very close," Trump said. "Kamala's 'closest in the 21st Century' soundbite was, like everything else in the Democrat Party, A TOTAL LIE! I expect an apology."

He was responding to an appearance Harris made on MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday, which saw her promoting her new book.

During the interview, Harris claimed that last year's election "ended up being the closest presidential election in the 21st century."

Harris' claim was false when considered against the backdrop of all seven previous 21st century presidential elections.