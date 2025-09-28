Portland mayor vows to fight back against Trump takeover: "Take a hike"

Portland, Oregon - Portland Mayor Keith Wilson has spoken out as President Donald Trump moves to send military troops to purge the city of supposed "domestic terrorists."

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson (r.) spoke out after President Donald Trump announced he would be sending troops to take over his city. © Collage: Mandel NGAN / POOL / AFP & Ali Gradischer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Wilson and other Portland leaders held a press conference regarding President Trump's plans to send "necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa."

Wilson described it as "disappointing news," noting that Portland leaders "did not ask for them to come."

"They are here without precedent or purpose," Wilson argued. "We have seen how their presence harms commerce and prosperity and opportunity in other cities like Washington DC."

The takeover comes after the president sent troops to numerous Democrat-led cities across the nation – including Los Angeles, DC, Memphis, and Chicago – to shut down protests against his aggressive immigration agenda and clean up places he claims are overrun with crime.

Since June, Portland has seen protests at a local ICE facility amid anger over the Trump administration's crackdown on undocumented migrants.

Wilson went on to argue the city would be better off if the government instead sent "100 teachers, or 100 engineers, or 100 addiction specialists," adding, "If you're not here to lend us a hand, take a hike."

"We have no tolerance for anyone in Portland to use this difficult moment to hurt others or our home. Those with bad intentions will be held responsible for their actions," Wilson said.

"This may be a show of force, but that's all it is. It's just a big show."