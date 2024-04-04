Trump met with another loss in Georgia election interference case

Atlanta, Georgia - Donald Trump and his legal team took yet another hit after the judge overseeing his Georgia election interference trial rejected his request to dismiss the case because it violates his right to free speech.

On Thursday, the judge overseeing Donald Trump's Georgia election trial rejected his request to dismiss the case on First Amendment grounds. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

On Thursday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee issued a 14-page ruling, arguing Trump's First Amendment protections "do not reach the actions and statements alleged by the State."

"The Defendants' expressions and speech are alleged to have been made in furtherance of criminal activity, and constitute false statements knowingly and willfully made in matters within a government agency's jurisdiction which threaten to deceive and harm the government," Judge McAfee wrote.

Last month, Trump's attorneys requested the case – in which he is accused of attempting to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results – be dismissed, arguing that their client's First Amendment protections of "political speech" were being violated by the charges, which they described as "overbroad."

During a hearing, his lawyers even went as far as to argue that Trump's penchant for lying "can promote a form of thought that ultimately helps realize the truth."