Trump mocks Elon Musk for "kissing my a**" in surprising graduation speech

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - President Donald Trump took aim at his buddy Elon Musk during a speech at the University of Alabama, claiming that the tech billionaire has been "kissing" his posterior.

While giving a speech to a group of graduating students at the University of Alabama on Thursday, Trump offered advice for the future and promised that he was fixing a "broken system."

"Change is never easy, and the closer you get to success, the more ferociously those with a vested interest in the past will resist you," Trump claimed.

"You have to break the system a little bit and follow your own instincts."

Trump drew applause when he went on a rant about transgender women in sports, but didn't make much of a splash until he targeted Elon Musk, head of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Over the last few months, Musk has overseen the gutting of major federal departments and agencies, as well as the firing of tens of thousands of workers. He recently announced his intention to step away from the role and return to managing his businesses.

"If you look at some of these internet people, I know so many of them," Trump said. "Elon is so terrific, but I know now all of them, you know, they all hated me in my first term, and now they’re kissing my a**."

Prior to the 2024 election, Musk had on several occasions criticized Trump, claiming in 2022 that he should "hang up his hat and sail into the sunset."