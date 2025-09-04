Trump mulls revoking Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship in post with grotesque caricature

Washington DC - President Donald Trump posted a grotesque caricature of comedian and talk show host Rosie O'Donnell, alongside a threat to revoke her US citizenship.

President Donald Trump (r.) has threatened to revoke comedian and talk show host Rosie O'Donnell's US citizenship. © Collage: AFP/Monica Schipper/Getty Images & AFP/Saul Loeb

"As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O'Donnell's Citizenship," Trump said in a raging post on Truth Social. "She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!"

Alongside his threat, Trump posted a disturbing doctored image of O'Donnell that appeared to digitally stretch her face out and add curly hairs to her chin.

Most experts agree that the president does not have the power or authority to revoke a person's citizenship.

In response to the insults and threats, O'Donnell took to Instagram shortly afterward with a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post and a little joke of her own.

"Banishing me again? Logan Roy would be proud," she wrote, referring to the main antagonist of HBO's Succession. "I'm the distraction – EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting."

Trump and O'Donnell have been trading barbs for nearly two decades now, starting when the comedian criticized the then-reality show host about a decision he made about a Miss USA winner.

Over recent months, their antagonism toward one another has gotten worse, with Trump labeling O'Donnell a "threat to humanity" and O'Donnell slamming Trump over CBS' cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.