Trump names Doug Burgum as new "Energy Czar" in decision slammed by environmental groups

Washington DC - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has been picked by President-elect Donald Trump to head a new energy council, on top of serving as secretary of the interior in the incoming administration.

President-elect Donald Trump has picked North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to lead the newly-created National Energy Council. © Collage: REUTERS

Burgum will be at the helm of the newly-created National Energy Council, which Trump said "will consist of all Departments and Agencies involved in the permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, transportation, of ALL forms of American Energy."

Trump added in a statement that the council is expected to oversee a path to US energy dominance "by cutting red tape, enhancing private sector investments," and focusing on innovation over regulation.

The position will give Burgum a seat on the National Security Council, Trump added, although it remains uncertain if the National Energy Council will be based in the White House as well.

The aim is to expand all forms of energy production and restore the United States' "fabulous Oil and Gas advantage," Trump said.

Trump, who is set to return to the White House in January, has pledged to reverse the green policies of his Democratic predecessor President Joe Biden.

He could also pull the US out of international efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times.