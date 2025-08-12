Trump picks Heritage Foundation economist to head labor stats bureau

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday picked a rightwing think tank economist to head the Bureau of Labor Statistics, replacing the commissioner he fired for reducing previously reported job growth estimates.

President Donald Trump has picked Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni to head the Bureau of Labor Statistics. © REUTERS

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that he is nominating E.J. Antoni to be commissioner of the bureau.

"Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE," Trump said in the post.

"I know E.J. Antoni will do an incredible job in this new role."

Antoni is the chief economist at the Heritage Foundation's center for the federal budget, according to the think tank's website.

Commentary by Antoni posted by the Heritage Foundation has consistently praised Trump's policies and criticized those of his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.

Trump last week reiterated – without providing evidence – that a recent employment report "was rigged."



He alleged that commissioner of labor statistics Erika McEntarfer had manipulated data to diminish his administration's accomplishments, drawing sharp criticism from economists across the political spectrum.