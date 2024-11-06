Trump on verge of election victory as networks call crucial swing states

Washington DC - Donald Trump is on the verge of victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election , with the swing states of North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania called in his favor.

Donadl Trump was projected to win the three swing states of North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, putting him on the cusp of election victory. © REUTERS

Trump's Republican Party also seized control of the Senate, flipping at least two seats to overturn a narrow Democratic majority.

Harris was underperforming in key areas compared to Trump as partial vote counts came in.

By early Wednesday morning and with over 95% of polling stations reporting, Trump had built up unsurmountable leads in the three crucial states, putting him on 266 electoral votes – just four shy of the magic number.

Harris' campaign said she would hold off from speaking to supporters at a watch party in Washington DC, as had been expected earlier. Spokespeople had called the race "razor-thin" and insisted her "clearest path" to victory was through the so-called Blue Wall swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

With network after network calling Pennsylvania for Trump, that strategy went out the window, leaving Harris needing unlikely results to turn it around.

Fox News went farther and declared the 78-year-old the outright winner, while House Speaker Mike Johnson congratulated the "President-elect" in a long post on X.