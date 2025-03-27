Trump ratchets up furious attacks on NPR and PBS with demand for Congress

Washington DC - President Donald Trump called on Congress on Thursday to "immediately" defund public media outlets PBS and NPR as he and his supporters ratchet up their long-running assault on journalism.

Trump's attacks on traditional media have intensified since his return to the White House, with the Republican president repeatedly attacking journalists critical of his administration, restricting access and bringing lawsuits.

His latest comments came after Congressional Republicans took aim at federal funding for US public media on Wednesday, accusing it during a hearing of "brainwashing the American people".

Trump claimed that NPR and PBS were "arms of the Radical Left Democrat Party."

"NPR and PBS, two horrible and completely biased platforms... should be DEFUNDED by Congress, IMMEDIATELY," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Thursday.

Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a hard-right Trump ally, told the hearing: "We will be calling for the complete and total defunding and dismantling of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)."

The CPB is a nonprofit that oversees US public media funding.

"The content that is being put out through these state-sponsored outlets is so radical it is brainwashing the American people, and more significantly American children," Greene told the heads of National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service.

She baselessly criticized the outlets for pushing a political agenda that included "the LGBTQ indoctrination of children" and "the systemic racism narrative," as well as being "anti-family, pro-crime fake news."