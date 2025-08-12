Kash Patel undermines Trump's DC takeover with stunning admission

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel made a stunning admission on Monday, directly contradicting claims made by President Donald Trump to try to justify deploying the National Guard to the nation's capital.

FBI Director Kash Patel admitted that murder rates are plummeting in Washington DC – contradicting the president's claims. © AFP/Jim Watson

During an awkward moment during Trump's press conference on his plan to take over Washington DC, Patel admitted that the city's crime problem is not as bad as otherwise indicated.

"We are now reporting that the murder rate is on track to be the lowest in US history – in modern recorded history," Patel said Monday, before boasting that this was "thanks to this team behind me and President Trump's priorities."

The statement directly contradicted the brutal image of the nation's capital that Trump was so desperate to paint during the press conference.

"I'm announcing a historic action to rescue our nation's capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor," Trump said during the same press conference. "This is Liberation Day in DC, and we're going to take our capital back."

Patel's comments reflect the reality on the ground, however, far more accurately than the hyperbole employed by Trump.