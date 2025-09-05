Trump makes dramatic rebrand of Department of Defense official with new name

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, the White House announced Thursday, insisting the rebrand will project a more powerful image.

President Trump will sign an executive order to rebrand the Department of Defense as the Department of War – though it will only be a "secondary title." © REUTERS

While the department's official name is set in law, Trump in an executive order is authorizing use of the new label as a "secondary title" by his administration, a White House document said.

Defense officials are permitted to use to use "secondary titles such as 'Secretary of War,'...in official correspondence, public communications, ceremonial contexts, and non-statutory documents within the executive branch," according to the document.

It was not immediately clear when Trump planned to sign the order, but his public schedule for Friday said he would be signing executive orders in the afternoon as well as making an announcement in the Oval Office.

The president, a marketing-savvy real estate developer, has repeatedly said in recent weeks that he was mulling such a change.

Late last month, the 79-year-old Republican claimed the Defense Department's title was too "defensive."

The Department of War "was the name when we won World War I, we won World War II, we won everything," he told reporters on August 25.

According to the White House document, the name change "conveys a stronger message of readiness and resolve."