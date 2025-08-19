Hegseth's Pentagon makeover revealed as RFK Jr. challenges him to cringy fitness contest

Washington DC - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently hosted Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the Pentagon to show off how enthusiastic they are to Make America Healthy Again.

A recent video revealed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (r.) has bizarrely redecorated the Pentagon with enlarged photos of himself. © Screenshot / X / @SecDef

On Monday, Hegseth shared a video on X, showing the two politicians participating in what he dubbed the "Pete and Bobby challenge," which consists of completing 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups within 10 minutes.

At the beginning of the clip, as Hegseth happily welcomes RFK Jr. to the Pentagon to the tune of a cheesy trap beat, a photo of Hegseth kissing his wife is seen hanging on the wall behind them.

As the two then stroll through a corridor heading to the facility's gymnasium, several more enlarged photos of Hegseth are seen lining the walls, including one of him with a group of Marines and another of him saluting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Upon making it to the gym, which Hegseth called "the bowels of the Pentagon," the politicians, joined by a group of jacked recruits, dive into the challenge.

Hegseth explains the point of the challenge is to " be fit, not fat," while Kennedy says he hopes it will "encourage American youth" to do it too.

Though Kennedy appeared to struggle with his push-ups and was noticeably working out in jeans and boots, he and Hegseth supposedly managed to finish the challenge in a little over five minutes.

Hegseth and Kennedy appear to hope their contest catches on and goes viral like the Ice Bucket Challenge, as they called on Joint Chiefs of Staff chair Dan Caine and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to complete it next.