Trump picks anti-China Florida Rep. Michael Walzer as for key national security role

Washington DC - Former army special forces veteran and anti-China agitator Michael Waltz is set to be Donald Trump 's national security advisor, reports said on Monday.

The New York Times and CNN reported his impending appointment of the Florida representative, citing unnamed sources.

Waltz delivered a speech praising Trump at the Republican National Convention in July, calling for "peace through America's strength".

Asked about Trump's plans to end the war in Ukraine, he told CNN on election night last week that there was "a way to drive this war to an end, we can do it economically, we can do it diplomatically."

He mentioned specifically enforcing sanctions on Russia's energy sector, having previously dubbed the country a "gas station with nukes."

"You could win this economically," he said during an interview to promote his book Hard Truths: Think and Lead Like a Green Beret last month.

Waltz also suggested flooding the oil market with US crude to drive down prices.

"Just pouring more billions in (to Ukraine) is the definition of insanity at this point," he told an interviewer at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.