Trump posts AI video of Obama being arrested in unhinged social media spree
Washington DC - Amid a bizarre social media posting spree over the weekend, President Donald Trump posted an AI video showing former President Barack Obama getting arrested and imprisoned.
The video, which Trump posted to his Truth Social account, claims that "No one is above the law!" and begins with the two men sitting next to each other in what looks like the Oval Office.
As the Village People's Y.M.C.A. kicks off, two FBI officers then enter the frame and drag Obama out of the room while Trump looks on with a disconcerting grin on his face.
Obama is then pictured in a jail cell and in various locations within a prison, wearing an orange uniform and looking sad.
Trump posted the video as part of a weekend-long social media spree in which he repeatedly attacked Obama over allegations that his administration "manufactured" intelligence to try and "subvert" his 2016 election victory.
"Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people," said Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Friday as she announced an investigation into the Obama Administration.
Over the weekend, Trump posted more than 30 times on Truth Social. Within the spree, he made no less than 17 posts linked to the investigation, but refrained from making any statements himself.
Trump opens investigation into Obama administration
Trump's social media spree was also linked to the six-month anniversary of his second administration, which saw him post about jailing political opponents, promoting books, and various other things.
In a clip shared by Trump, Gabbard claimed on Fox News that "We had, in President Obama and his leadership team, people who did not want to accept the will of the American people in electing Donald Trump in 2016."
Gabbard claimed that the Democrats "cooked up this treasonous conspiracy to... effectively launch a years-long coup against the sitting President of the United States."
Cover photo: AFP/Jack Gruber/POOL