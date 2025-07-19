Tulsi Gabbard says Obama led a "treasonous conspiracy" to "usurp" Trump's 2016 win

Washington DC - Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is now claiming she has uncovered a massive conspiracy involving former President Barack Obama willfully spreading misinformation about Russia meddling in US elections.

Tulsi Gabbard (r.) has unveiled what she claims is a massive conspiracy that Barack Obama (l.) lied about Russia interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. © Collage: Drew ANGERER & Mandel NGAN / AFP

On Friday, Gabbard shared a thread on X, claiming the Obama administration in 2016 "politicized and weaponized" intelligence to "lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President [Donald Trump]."

"Top national security officials including FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and DNI James Clapper gathered at the Obama White House to discuss Russia," Gabbard wrote.

"Obama directed the IC to create a new intelligence assessment that detailed Russian election meddling, even though it would contradict multiple intelligence assessments released over the previous several months."

Gabbard argued that officials in the Obama "deep state" used their "media propaganda arm to spread fake news" about Russian interference, then "suppressed prior intelligence showing Russia lacked intent and capability" of hacking the election.

She went on to claim the intent of their "treasonous conspiracy" was to "usurp" Trump's 2016 election win and "subvert the will of the American people."

"No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," she added. "The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it."