Trump doubles down on call for Washington Commanders to reinstate previous racist name

Washington DC - President Donald Trump doubled down on his suggestion that the Washington Commanders should reinstate their previous name, which had been dropped due to concerns over racism.

"My statement on the Washington Redskins has totally blown up, but only in a very positive way," Trump said in a Sunday post on Truth Social.

"I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original 'Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, 'Washington Commanders,' I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington," he threatened.



Earlier in the weekend, Trump had called for the Commanders to return to their previous name, and claimed without evidence that "our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen."

The Washington Commanders adopted their current name in 2020 after years of criticism over the "Washington Redskins" name and logo, which was considered by many to be a racial slur and a toxic form of cultural appropriation.

"The Team would be much more valuable, and the Deal would be more exciting for everyone," Trump said on Sunday. "Cleveland should do the same with the Cleveland Indians."

"The Owner of the Cleveland Baseball Team, Matt Dolan, who is very political, has lost three Elections in a row because of that ridiculous name change," he said.