Trump mocks grieving Kennedy family hours after the passing of JFK's granddaughter

Washington DC - President Donald Trump took to social media to mock members of the Kennedy family hours after they announced the death of former President John F. Kennedy's granddaughter.

In a series of recent social media posts, Donald Trump (r.) mocked the Kennedy family hours after they announced the death of John F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg. © Collage: Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Tuesday, Trump shared several posts on his Truth Social platform which included screenshots of his MAGA supporters on X making fun of the Kennedy family for their negative reactions to his renaming the Kennedy Center in Washington DC to the "Trump-Kennedy Center."

"The Kennedy Family have LONG neglected the Kennedy Center, btw. They don't raise money for it. They never show up. And the only Kennedy who has been there recently is a member of Trump's cabinet," one user claimed, referencing Trump's Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is estranged from much of the family.

Others argued the family left the building in "ruins," accused them of "anti-Trump hatred" for their reactions, and relished in the idea that the renaming "will drive the lefty's mad!"

Critics have slammed the president's decision to share the posts as tasteless, as they came only hours after the Kennedy family announced the death of Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK's granddaughter and a second cousin to RFK Jr.

Schlossberg's passing came only a month after she revealed she had been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.