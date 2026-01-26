Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blames Democrats for ICE shooting of Alex Pretti

Washington DC - The White House said Monday that President Donald Trump did not want to see anyone hurt on US streets but quickly blamed Democrats again after anti-immigrant agents killed a second person in Minneapolis.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pinned the blame on Democrats for ICE's fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

"Nobody in the White House, including President Trump, wants to see people getting hurt or killed in America's streets," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

She described the shooting death of Alex Pretti – whom a Trump aide had quickly and without evidence branded a "domestic terrorist" – by federal agents on Saturday as a "tragedy."

"We mourn for the parents. As a mother myself, of course, I cannot imagine the loss of life," she said.

But the conciliatory tone was short-lived. Leavitt quickly blamed the rival Democratic Party for unrest that has broken out since Trump ordered a surge in Minneapolis by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, masked and armed agents deployed in force against local wishes.

"This tragedy occurred as a result of a deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota," Leavitt said, blaming Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey, both Democrats.

She accused elected Democrats of "spreading lies about federal law enforcement officers who are risking their lives daily to remove the worst criminal illegal aliens from our streets."

She demanded that Walz, to whom Trump spoke by telephone on Monday, and Frey fully cooperate with federal agents and "turn over all illegal aliens" detained by local authorities.

Pretti had a permit to carry a gun, although video footage did not show him taking out his weapon before ICE agents appeared to shoot him multiple times.