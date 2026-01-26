Brazil's Lula asks Trump to limit focus of so-called "Board of Peace" to Gaza

Brasília, Brazil - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday asked US President Donald Trump to limit the activities of his "Board of Peace" to Gaza.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (l.) spoke with US counterpart Donald Trump by phone on Monday. © Collage: EVARISTO SA / AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The request was made in a phone call in which the leaders agreed to meet in Washington, according to the Brazilian presidency.

Lula, who was invited to join Trump's controversial global conflict resolution organization, proposed that it "be limited to the issue of Gaza and include a seat for Palestine."

Lula also urged the "comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including the expansion of the permanent members of the Security Council."

On Friday, Lula (80) accused Trump (79) of trying to create "a new UN where only he is the owner," with his proposed "Board of Peace".

Although originally intended to oversee Gaza's rebuilding, the board's charter does not seem to limit its role to the Palestinian territory and appears to want to rival the United Nations.

Traditional US allies, including France and Britain, have also expressed doubts.

Lula and Trump have been in contact several times since their first official meeting in October ushered in improved ties after months of animosity between Washington and Brasília.

As a result, Trump's administration has exempted key Brazilian exports from 40% tariffs that had been imposed on Brazil, and lifted sanctions on a top Brazilian judge.

Lula and Trump also discussed the situation in Venezuela, with the Brazilian leader calling for "peace and stability in the region."