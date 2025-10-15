Trump promises "retribution" against China with cooking oil threat

Washington DC - President Donald Trump slammed Beijing's decision to halt American soybean purchases as an "economically hostile act" on Tuesday, and vowed to stop buying cooking oil from China .

President Donald Trump slammed Beijing for halting American soybean purchases and threatened to stop buying cooking oil from China. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

"I believe that China purposefully not buying our Soybeans, and causing difficulty for our Soybean Farmers, is an Economically Hostile Act," Trump claimed in a rambling post on Truth Social.

"We are considering terminating business with China having to do with Cooking Oil, and other elements of Trade, as retribution.

The 79-year-old had previously tried to lower the temperature between Washington and Beijing days after rekindling his trade war with China in a fresh round of sanctions.

"We have a fair relationship with China, and I think it'll be fine. And if it's not, that's okay too," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

Beijing slammed Trump's decision to impose an additional 100% tariff on imports from China, on Sunday promising "resolute measures" to protect its economy against threats from Washington.

In an interview with the Financial Times on Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent slammed Beijing, accusing it of seeking to harm the global economy following China's sweeping export controls on rare earths.

"This is a sign of how weak their economy is, and they want to pull everybody else down with them," Bessent said.

Trump, in turn, maintained that Washington has "to be careful with China."