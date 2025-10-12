China rages at "double standards" and promises to hit back at Trump's tariffs

Beijing, China - China accused the US of double standards and threatened countermeasures following President Donald Trump 's announcement of additional tariffs.

China's Ministry of Commerce accused US President Donald Trump's administration of "double standards" and promised to respond to a new 100% tariff regime. © REUTERS

The Ministry of Commerce in Beijing on Sunday said Washington has long overstretched the principle of national security, abused export controls, applied discriminatory measures against China, and unilaterally extended its jurisdiction over products such as semiconductors and computer chips.

China also accused the US of disrupting global supply chains and called on Washington to correct its "wrong practices," uphold the results of past trade talks and resolve mutual concerns through dialogue.

"If the US insists on going the wrong way, China will surely take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests," the ministry said.



Trump announced on Friday that the US plans to impose additional 100% tariffs on Chinese imports starting November 1. This followed China's announcement to expand export controls on rare earths.

The Chinese ministry justified the move as a legal effort to improve its export control system, citing the strategic importance of rare earths for military applications and recurring global conflicts.

China the dominant global producer of these critical raw materials, giving it significant leverage in negotiations with the US.