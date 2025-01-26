Trump proposes plan to "just clean out" Gaza: "It's a real mess"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has outlined how he plans to "clean out" Gaza by moving Palestinians to neighboring Arab nations.

President Donald Trump recently revealed his plans to attempt to have Palestinians in Gaza displaced to neighboring Arab countries. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Saturday, while traveling aboard Air Force One, Trump shared details with reporters about a recent phone call he had with Jordan's Abdullah II, where he suggested the King take in Palestinian refugees in the region.

"I said to him that I'd love you to take on more, because I'm looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it's a mess, it's a real mess," Trump said.

"You're talking about a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing," he added.

Trump went on to suggest that Egypt should do the same and said he planned to have a similar discussion with the country's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

"I don't know, something has to happen, but it's literally a demolition site right now," Trump continued.

"Almost everything's demolished, and people are dying there, so I'd rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing in a different location where I think they could maybe live in peace for a change."