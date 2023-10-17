Trump rails against gag order on return to New York for fraud trial

New York, New York - Donald Trump returned to his New York civil fraud trial on Tuesday and complained about a partial gag order imposed on him by the judge presiding over the election subversion case.

Ex-President Donald Trump spoke to reporters in the Manhattan courthouse where his civil fraud trial is being held. © REUTERS

Trump's former personal lawyer-turned-foe Michael Cohen had been scheduled to testify at the trial on Tuesday but had to delay his appearance to attend to what he said was a medical issue.



The ex-president spoke to reporters as he arrived at the Manhattan courtroom, attacking New York attorney general Letitia James, who brought the civil fraud case against him, the judge presiding over the trial, and President Joe Biden.

"This is a witch hunt by a radical lunatic attorney general," Trump said. "And it's very unfair."

"This is a rigged trial," he added, with a "Democrat judge" who is "very liberal."

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also claimed, falsely, that the federal judge who will preside over his trial in Washington for conspiring to overturn the 2020 US election had taken away his "right to speak."

"My speech has been taken away from me," he said. "I'm a candidate that's running for office and I'm not allowed to speak."

He added: "It's all set up by Biden and his thugs that he's surrounded with to try and sneak out an election victory that he's not entitled to win."