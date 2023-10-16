Judge in election interference case issues gag order against Trump.

Washington DC - The judge overseeing the federal election interference case against Donald Trump has issued a gag order to hopefully put an end to the former president's questionable public statements .

On Monday, Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered a gag order against Donald Trump in his federal election interference trial to quell his offensive public attacks. © Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed the order on Monday after Special Council Jack Smith, the prosecutor leading the case, filed two separate requests as Trump continues a "sustained campaign of prejudicial public statements" aimed at both Smith and Chutkan.

"This is not about whether I like the language Mr. Trump uses," Judge Chutkan argued. "This is about language that presents a danger to the administration of justice. His presidential candidacy does not give him carte blanche to vilify public servants who are simply doing their jobs."

Trump faces 91 criminal charges and a slew of other legal issues. He consistently uses his Truth Social platform to insult and attack those involved in these many cases, from prosecutors to witnesses.

Justice Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the civil fraud trial in New York, issued a similar gag order after Trump attacked a member of his staff on social media.

Chutkan further argued that, as a criminal defendant facing felony charges, Trump "is under the supervision of the criminal justice system, and he must follow his conditions of release."