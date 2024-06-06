Trump rakes in cash from billionaire donors who once bashed him

New York, New York - In an electoral system in which money is the ultimate kingmaker, Donald Trump has been courting the country's billionaires – and they have their checkbooks ready.

Donald Trump (c.) can bank on support from prominent billionaires such as Steve Schwarzman (l.), Nelson Peltz (2nd from r.), and Elon Musk (r.). © Collage: REUTERS & Credit THOS ROBINSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Credit LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

The ability of the GOP's presumptive presidential candidate to raise money from average Americans is unchallenged, and his historic criminal conviction in New York has not dented the operation in the slightest.



Trump's campaign team says he raised more than $53 million in the 24 hours after Thursday's verdict, which saw him found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a conspiracy to unlawfully influence the 2016 election.

But for big donors, the light had drained a bit from Trump's powerful aura in the wake of the chaos surrounding his 2020 loss at the polls to Joe Biden.

On January 7, 2021, the day after Trump's supporters ransacked the US Capitol, billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz said he regretted backing the real estate mogul-turned-world leader.

"What happened yesterday is a disgrace. As an American, I'm embarrassed," the Trian Partners CEO told CNBC.

But little more than a year later, this past March, Peltz welcomed Trump to his Florida home for breakfast with other high-rollers, including Elon Musk, The Washington Post reported.

And in an interview with the Financial Times, Peltz said he'd "probably" vote for Trump again in November, while admitting: "I'm not happy about that."

Why? The 81-year-old cited the number of migrants entering the US and the "really scary" mental health of the similarly-aged Biden.