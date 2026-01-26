Trump rants about pet ballroom project mere hours after Alex Pretti shooting

Washington DC - President Donald Trump went on a lengthy rant about his $400-million pet ballroom project mere hours after a Customs and Border Patrol agent fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

President Donald Trump went on a lengthy rant about his White House ballroom project mere hours after Alex Pretti was killed by CBP in Minneapolis. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

"I'm building, on top of everything else that I am doing, one of the greatest and most beautiful ballrooms anywhere in the world," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

"This is a GIFT (ZERO taxpayer funding!) to the United States of America," he continued. "For a desperately needed space, sought for over 150 years... so that the White House would no longer be forced to use a cheap and unsafe 'tent' for big and important STATE EVENTS."

Trump's ramblings – which quickly turned into a rant against the so-called "radical left" – came less than a day after a CBP agent shot and killed 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti on the streets of Minneapolis.

"As usual, I got sued, this time by the Radical Left National (No!) Trust for Historic Preservation, a group that couldn’t care less about our country!" Trump wrote.

"Why didn’t these obstructionists and troublemakers bring their baseless lawsuit much earlier? Congress never tried, or wanted, to stop the Ballroom Project! Everyone knew what was taking place at the White House."