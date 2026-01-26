Trump rants about pet ballroom project mere hours after Alex Pretti shooting
Washington DC - President Donald Trump went on a lengthy rant about his $400-million pet ballroom project mere hours after a Customs and Border Patrol agent fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.
"I'm building, on top of everything else that I am doing, one of the greatest and most beautiful ballrooms anywhere in the world," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday.
"This is a GIFT (ZERO taxpayer funding!) to the United States of America," he continued. "For a desperately needed space, sought for over 150 years... so that the White House would no longer be forced to use a cheap and unsafe 'tent' for big and important STATE EVENTS."
Trump's ramblings – which quickly turned into a rant against the so-called "radical left" – came less than a day after a CBP agent shot and killed 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti on the streets of Minneapolis.
"As usual, I got sued, this time by the Radical Left National (No!) Trust for Historic Preservation, a group that couldn’t care less about our country!" Trump wrote.
"Why didn’t these obstructionists and troublemakers bring their baseless lawsuit much earlier? Congress never tried, or wanted, to stop the Ballroom Project! Everyone knew what was taking place at the White House."
White House demolition sparks lawsuit
Trump demolished the East Wing of the White House in October to make room for his new ballroom. The construction began without permission from the National Capital Planning Commission.
In December, the demolition triggered a major lawsuit from the National Trust Preservation Committee, which argued that the ballroom's construction was "unlawful" because proper procedures had not been followed.
"Stoppage of construction, at this late date, when so much has already been ordered and done, would be devastating to the White House, our country, and all concerned," Trump raged.
Cover photo: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds