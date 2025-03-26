Marjorie Taylor Greene gets NPR CEO to apologize for Trump hate during tense DOGE panel

Washington DC - On Wednesday, MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene held a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee panel hearing calling for public broadcast outlets NPR and PBS to be defunded.

During a recent hearing, Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) and other Republicans grilled the heads of PBS and NPR as they seek to pull their federal funding. © Collage: Drew Angerer / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In her opening statement, MTG described both outlets as "radical left-wing echo chambers for a narrow audience of mostly wealthy, white, urban liberals, and progressives who generally look down on and judge rural America."

The hearing featured NPR President Katherine Maher and PBS President Paula Kerger testifying as Greene and other Republicans grilled them over what they've deemed "biased" reporting and inappropriate content for children.

Maher, who has only been head of NPR for a year, faced criticism over the outlet's failure to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 election. Maher said NPR acknowledged "we were mistaken," as the story should have been covered "more aggressively and sooner."

She was also criticized for past comments she has made on social media, particularly those that prove she is a "leftist" and those critical of President Donald Trump, including one where she described him as a "deranged racist sociopath." Maher claimed she no longer held many of those views and stated, "I regret those tweets."

Kerger faced accusations that PBS aired a segment featuring a drag queen named Lil Miss Hot Mess reading to small children, which MTG described as "repulsive." But Kerger explained the clip never aired on PBS, as it was a digital segment that was inadvertently added to the PBS YouTube channel by the outlet's New York City station.

Nonetheless, Greene still held up images of Lil Miss Hot Mess at the end of the hearing, calling for the outlets to be defunded and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to be dismantled entirely.